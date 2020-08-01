The Pandemic's Toll On Criminal Defendant Rights: Part 2

By Eric Christofferson, John Hillebrecht and Paul Lewis

Eric Christofferson John Hillebrecht Paul Lewis

Whether the defendant is detained pending trial;





Whether COVID-19 is present in the facility where the defendant is detained (and if so, whether the defendant belongs to a population that is particularly susceptible to the virus);





Whether the court can safely conduct a jury trial;





Whether the defendant has invoked his speedy trial rights since the cases inception;





How long the defendant has been detained;





Whether the defendant is charged with a violent crime or has a history of violent crime;



Whether the defendant was denied bail solely because of the risk of nonappearance; and





Whether there is a specific reason to suspect recidivism if charges are dismissed.[17]

United States v. Vorley

Court Operations Under the Exigent Circumstances Created by the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)

