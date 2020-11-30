Ex-LA Deputy Mayor, Others Snared In Growing Bribery Case

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:27 PM EST) -- Three more individuals, including a former Los Angeles deputy mayor, and two companies have been charged in federal prosecutors' sprawling investigation into an alleged real estate bribery scheme at City Hall, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Monday. The 138-page filing unveils new details in prosecutors' explosive "pay-to-play" corruption allegations, a scheme allegedly orchestrated by former City Councilman Jose Huizar. The ex-councilman is facing dozens of charges for his alleged involvement in various bribery schemes connected to Lo Angeles real estate developers. Now, Raymond She Wah Chan, 64, is accused of working with Huizar to secure bribes while Chan was deputy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS