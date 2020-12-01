Angola Energy Co. Fights To Keep Gov't Contract Row In US

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- Aenergy SA said Monday it has found proof the Angolan government seized its power-generating turbines after canceling $1.1 billion in contracts and steering them to GE, contradicting statements the turbines were being held by a third party and triggering a statute requiring its claims to be heard in federal court. In a letter to New York federal judge John P. Cronan, Angolan energy company Aenergy says evidence obtained through satellite photos show four of the turbines were actually being held at the headquarters of state-owned energy Empresa Pública de Produção de Electricidade EP, or Prodel. Because the U.S. government has jurisdiction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS