Top 5 Gov't Contracts Cases Of 2020: Year In Review

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:11 PM EST) -- Courts and the U.S. Government Accountability Office handed down a number of important rulings for federal contractors in 2020, addressing issues such as the impacts of COVID-19 and how personal relationships between contractors and federal employees can sink a deal. Here are five of the biggest decisions in government contracting law this year. Agencies Need To Address COVID-19 Impacts The GAO in September issued its first decision sustaining a protest based on the impacts of COVID-19, finding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development should have taken the pandemic into account before pushing ahead with a solicitation to manage and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS