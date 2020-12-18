Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Top 5 Gov't Contracts Cases Of 2020: Year In Review

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 12:11 PM EST) -- Courts and the U.S. Government Accountability Office handed down a number of important rulings for federal contractors in 2020, addressing issues such as the impacts of COVID-19 and how personal relationships between contractors and federal employees can sink a deal.

Here are five of the biggest decisions in government contracting law this year.

Agencies Need To Address COVID-19 Impacts

The GAO in September issued its first decision sustaining a protest based on the impacts of COVID-19, finding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development should have taken the pandemic into account before pushing ahead with a solicitation to manage and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!