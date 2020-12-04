Challenges For The Autonomous Trucking Industry: Part 2

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Trucking is a highly regulated industry. But to date, federal legislators and regulators have been largely silent when it comes to autonomous trucks, or ATs. The legislative and regulatory landscape is perhaps one of the greatest challenges facing the AT industry. In the first part of this article on ATs, we provided some background and discussed the challenge of public perception. Now, we tackle the legislative and regulatory issues, looking at both federal and state legislation and regulation. Federal Legislation and Regulation Federal regulators have struggled to keep up with automotive innovations, remaining largely deferential to state legislators when it comes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS