Angola Says 'New' Proof Can't Save $1.1B Energy Row

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Angolan government told a federal judge that an energy company's suit alleging the government improperly cut its $1.1 billion contract should still be arbitrated, despite the company's alleged new proof that Angola has seized several of its turbines. In a reply memorandum filed Wednesday in New York federal court, the Angolan government and related entities said that Aenergy S.A.'s response seeking to keep its case in U.S. federal court falls short. Though Aenergy told the court Monday that evidence collected by one of its Angola-based lawyers proved that the government seized Aenergy's power-generating turbines in violation of international law, the government argued...

