Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Greenspoon Attys Sanctioned For Illegal TCPA Class 'Survey'

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Thursday sanctioned Royal Sea Cruises Inc., represented by Greenspoon Marder, in the amount of $48,000 after concluding that the company and the firm tried to contact over 500 members of a certified class in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant additionally rejected a bid by the consumers in the suit for over $85,000 in fees and costs, saying that between the first invoice and the most recent, the attorneys had decided to request Royal Sea pay fees associated with the motion that the attorneys had initially agreed to forego.

However, she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!