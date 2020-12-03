Greenspoon Attys Sanctioned For Illegal TCPA Class 'Survey'

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Thursday sanctioned Royal Sea Cruises Inc., represented by Greenspoon Marder, in the amount of $48,000 after concluding that the company and the firm tried to contact over 500 members of a certified class in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant additionally rejected a bid by the consumers in the suit for over $85,000 in fees and costs, saying that between the first invoice and the most recent, the attorneys had decided to request Royal Sea pay fees associated with the motion that the attorneys had initially agreed to forego. However, she...

