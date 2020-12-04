Split 5th Circ. Shuts Down Challenge To Trump Border Wall

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 11:43 PM EST) -- El Paso County, Texas, and an immigration advocacy group don't have standing to challenge President Donald Trump's diversion of billions in defense dollars to border wall construction, a split Fifth Circuit panel ruled Friday. A Texas federal court issued a nationwide injunction in December that blocked the Trump administration's plan to put $3.6 billion in defense funding toward the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, finding that the administration had overstepped its authority when it tried to augment Congress' allocation for the wall with the funds. However, U.S. District Judge David Briones declined to block $2.5 million in counter-drug activity funds going...

