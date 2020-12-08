HSBC Bank Settles Gold Price-Fixing Class Action For $42M

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- HSBC Bank investors and traders asked a New York federal judge Monday to preliminarily approve a $42 million deal to settle class action claims that the bank was one of several to engage in illegal price-fixing of the gold market. HSBC would also provide transaction data and discovery to help the plaintiffs continue to go after the banks remaining in the suit — The Bank of Nova Scotia, Barclays Bank PLC, Société Générale SA and The London Gold Market Fixing Ltd. — according to the agreement. The March 2014 putative antitrust class action represents 18 consolidated suits that allege several banks...

