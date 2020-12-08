EPA Can't Justify Methane Regs Rollback, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (December 8, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The Trump administration failed to adequately explain its reason for rescinding an Obama-era methane pollution rule that significantly reduced greenhouse gases, a coterie of states and environmental groups say. Instead, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency attempted a smokescreen to escape its duty to control emissions from hundreds of thousands of existing sources of pollution, using disingenuous and deficient rationales, the states said in an opening brief filed in the D.C. Circuit. New York and California, alongside more than 20 other state and local governments, are challenging the EPA's rule rescission. Several environmental groups — including the Natural Resources Defense Fund, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS