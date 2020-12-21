The Big SEP Victories Of Patent Owners In 2020

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- 2020 was a banner year for developments in standard-essential patent jurisprudence — blink and you might have missed critical developments, each of which touches on core aspects of crafting SEP strategies, regardless of where on the patent spectrum your organization resides. For some time, the worldwide jurisprudence related to SEPs tilted in favor of implementers. In 2020, we saw a correction, with nearly all of the legal developments favoring patent owners, restoring a much-needed balance between the interests of patent owners and implementers. The lack of balance did not benefit the patent market generally, but rather led to bitter disputes that...

