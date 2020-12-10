Tribes, Others Say Feds 'Sabotaging' Discovery In Census Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation, the Gila River Indian Community and others accused the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday of "sabotaging" an eight-week discovery period in a suit that challenges an August census plan to shorten data collection deadlines. In a motion filed in California federal court, plaintiffs argue the bureau is refusing to produce any documents that would shine a light on its truncated census count, completion rates or current data processing period, stating the federal government intentionally sent over 500 "filler" documents, including duplicates and canceled meeting invites, in response to a "narrowly tailored set of document requests." "Their actions speak...

