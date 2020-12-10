Justices Say Muslims Put On No-Fly List Can Seek Damages

Law360 (December 10, 2020, 11:27 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that a group of Muslim plaintiffs can seek money damages from FBI agents who allegedly placed them on the no-fly list after they refused to become informants, saying that Religious Freedom Restoration allows payouts for religious burdens. In a unanimous 8-0 decision, the court rejected the government's arguments that RFRA does not allow plaintiffs to sue officials in their personal capacities for money damages under the 1993 statute, which allows for "appropriate relief" for substantial burdens on an individuals' religious exercise. Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was sworn into the court after the case was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS