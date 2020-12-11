California To Join DOJ's Landmark Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday that the state would join the U.S. Department of Justice's landmark enforcement action against Google accusing the company of stifling competition in order to maintain its monopoly position in search and search advertising markets. Becerra is the first Democratic attorney general to join the suit, which was filed in October, following a congressional report earlier this month examining digital markets that concluded Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon wield enormous power over large swaths of the economy. "Google's market dominance leaves consumers and small businesses with little choice when it comes to internet search engines,"...

