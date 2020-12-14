BIA Slams Calif. Tribe's Sanction Bid As 'Guise' For Atty Fees

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs fired back Friday against a sanctions bid accusing the agency of behaving poorly in a decades-long dispute with the Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, claiming the tribe "disguises its motion for attorney's fees as a motion for sanctions." In a response to the California federal court motion, the agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior said there is not enough evidence in the land trust suit to back allegations that it acted in bad faith, arguing it would be "an unwarranted expansion of attorney's fees" if the central California tribe's sanction request is granted....

