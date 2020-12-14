Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Skeptical Of Trump Claims On TikTok Security Risks

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- Judges on a D.C. Circuit panel seemed skeptical Monday that the Trump administration has justified its attempt to ban the TikTok mobile app, a move the U.S. Department of Commerce has likened to Cuba travel restrictions that survived a legal challenge almost 30 years ago.

The popular video-sharing app is fighting President Donald Trump's recent effort to block downloads of its software in the United States, which the administration has defended by saying the app's Chinese owner collects and stores a wide spectrum of personal data on Americans, posing security risks.

Monday's oral arguments turned on whether the set of circumstances with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!