​​​​​​​Ex-DOD Construction Manager Indicted In Bribery Scheme

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A former civilian official with the U.S. Department of Defense is facing up to seven years in federal prison after an FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigation led to his indictment on bribery charges. Nizar Farhat, 63, was arrested in South Carolina on Friday and released Monday on a $75,000 bond, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The case against him dates back to 2014, when Farhat left his base at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, for a temporary assignment overseeing a $15 million construction project for a hangar and telecommunications facility in...

