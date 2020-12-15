Epic Games Fights To Depose Apple Execs In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:44 PM EST) -- Apple and Epic Games battled before a California magistrate judge Tuesday over whether the Fortnite game maker can depose two top Apple executives in its antitrust fight over App store fees, with Apple arguing the depositions are unnecessary because they report to Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will be deposed. During a Zoom hearing, Epic Games' counsel, Lauren Moskowitz of Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson that Epic Games should be allowed to depose Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, who oversees the development of iOS and macOS, and Eddy Cue, Apple's...

