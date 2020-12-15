Kaplan Fox, Bartlit Beck To Co-Lead Google Antitrust Suit

Law360, San Francisco (December 15, 2020, 10:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge appointed Kaplan Fox and Bartlit Beck attorneys as co-lead interim counsel Tuesday in consumers' proposed antitrust class action accusing Google of unlawfully limiting competition by forcing Android users to use the Google Play app store and levying a supra-competitive fee on purchases. U.S. District Judge James Donato took matters into his own hands during a Zoom hearing Tuesday after attorneys representing plaintiffs in the In re: Google Play Consumer Antitrust Litigation couldn't come to a consensus on their own regarding who should lead the consumers' consolidated litigation against the tech giant. "I gather there is a little...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS