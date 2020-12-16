Class Certification Obstacles In Suits Over Connected Devices

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- As modern technologies become increasingly integrated into our daily lives, questions have emerged as to how the law will react to the harms that ensue as a result of reliance on these new technologies. In early November, Google Inc. disclosed that its team of malware hunters found a number of high-impact vulnerabilities in Chrome, Android, Windows and iOS devices.[1] Google's team stated that these vulnerabilities were "actively exploited in the wild," thus exposing unknowing people to hackers across various devices — including iPhones and Android devices.[2] While future lawsuits regarding the breach remain uncertain, events such as this one highlight the...

