NY Must Uproot Old Laws To Make Real Climate Progress

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:36 PM EST) -- New York state is home to a nation-leading climate change law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA.[1] But it is also home to long-standing legal frameworks that enable — and in some cases, encourage — the consumption of fossil fuels. Leaving these legacy frameworks in place could undermine New York's ability to implement its new climate law, and accomplish a safe and just managed transition away from fossil fuels. Other states should take note. One particular area of tension between New York's legacy legal frameworks and the CLCPA relates to the use of gas in residential and commercial...

