Biden's Energy Picks Put Climate Front And Center

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:07 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly picked a slate of experienced leaders with proven records for addressing climate change issues to lead the U.S. Department of Energy and serve in the White House, underscoring the new administration's stated commitment to clean energy and addressing climate issues. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm will be nominated energy secretary, and Natural Resources Defense Council President and CEO Gina McCarthy, who led the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during the Obama administration, will be White House climate policy coordinator, The New York Times reported Wednesday. Brenda Mallory will lead the White House Council on Environmental Quality, for...

