Steve Wynn Dodged Rape Suit With Bribery, Ex-Worker Says

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- A former salon manager at the Wynn Las Vegas resort accused the company's former lead counsel, ex-Jackson Lewis partner Elayna Youchah of helping to bribe federal officials in an attempt to rig the outcome of her rape suit against founder Steve Wynn. Angelica Limcaco said Wednesday in California federal court that Wynn paid off former Nevada state assembly speaker Barbara Buckley in order to help sway the results of her suit, which was dismissed after the court determined the statute of limitations on her claims had expired. Buckley, who currently serves as executive director at the Legal Aid Center of Southern...

