Trump Pleads Not Guilty As NY DA Unveils 34 Felony Counts

By Stewart Bishop, Pete Brush, Frank G. Runyeon and Rachel Scharf (April 4, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump, the first former U.S. president to be criminally prosecuted, pled not guilty Tuesday to a 34-count New York indictment charging him with falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign....

