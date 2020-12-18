Mortgage Service Co. Inks $7M Deal To End Class Action

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A group of homeowners have asked a North Carolina federal judge to approve a $7 million settlement with a mortgage servicing platform to end yearslong litigation brought in a dozen states over alleged violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The 29 plaintiffs sought class certification on Thursday for more than 46,000 residential mortgagors across the country who, between September 2012 and February 2019, received a default warning letter from Seterus Inc. threatening to accelerate their loans or foreclose on their homes unless debts were immediately paid. If the unopposed settlement is approved as proposed, most class members will receive...

