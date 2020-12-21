Trader Admits He Spread Fake Disney, ESPN Rumors To Profit

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 5:56 PM EST) -- A former trader from Georgia has pled guilty to running a yearslong scheme that circulated false rumors about publicly traded companies to drive up the price of the stock and allow the scheme coordinators to profit off its sales, according to prosecutors. Barton Ross of Sandy Springs, Georgia pled guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud for drafting the false rumors, which included rumors about corporate mergers or acquisitions and large investments by hedge funds or private equity firms and profiting off the sale of his positions at artificially inflated prices, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office...

