ERISA Exhaustion Defense Still Viable In Some Jurisdictions

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- This article addresses the viability of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's claims exhaustion doctrine as a defense in lawsuits alleging fiduciary breaches and other ERISA statutory violations. A recent decision out of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia — Fleming v. Rollins Inc. — reminds us that defending ERISA breach of fiduciary duty claims based on a plaintiff's failure to exhaust a plan's administrative remedies is a viable option in some federal court jurisdictions.[1] ERISA class actions against 401(k) and 403(b) plan sponsors and their fiduciaries continue to be filed in federal courts around the country...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS