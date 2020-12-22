Bannon Must Testify In FTC Cambridge Analytica Inquiry

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Tuesday ordered former top White House adviser Stephen K. Bannon to answer questions under oath before Federal Trade Commission investigators about his involvement in the harvesting of personal information from millions of unwitting Facebook users by his now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper, after hearing dueling arguments in the FTC's bid to compel testimony, rejected Bannon's argument that the deposition is designed to damage his defense and undermine his right to a fair trial in a separate criminal case in New York. He has pled not guilty in that case,...

