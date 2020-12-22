Tech Whiz's Alleged Sanctions Violation Gets Judge's Scrutiny

Law360, New York (December 22, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- A blockchain expert accused of scheming to boost North Korea's cryptocurrency capabilities in violation of U.S. sanctions may technically not have violated the law regardless of what his intentions were, a Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday, teeing up a key question for a potential 2021 trial. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, presiding over the Manhattan U.S. attorney's criminal case targeting Ethereum Foundation worker Virgil Griffith, commented at a virtual hearing as he assessed Griffith's motion to dismiss the conspiracy count lodged against him in late 2019. The feds say Griffith schemed to violate U.S. economic sanctions when he traveled to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS