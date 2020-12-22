SAG-AFTRA Health Plan Didn't Protect Data, Members Say

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:52 PM EST) -- Members of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan and AFTRA Retirement Fund hit the duo with a putative class action Tuesday in New York federal court, accusing them of not properly safeguarding their information following a data breach that potentially exposed the members' financial and personal medical data. The proposed class accuses the retirement fund and the health plan of negligently handling both their personal data and private health information, saying that medical information is more valuable than financial information because it cannot be as easily changed as credit card numbers and such. Medical records can sell for up to $1,000 online, whereas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS