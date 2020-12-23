Census Bureau Loses Latest Bid To Complete Data Collection

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has denied the U.S. Census Bureau's bid to dismiss a new complaint against it by civil rights groups, indigenous tribes and municipalities over its attempts to hasten census data collection, ruling that the bureau's claims of achieving a timely 99% completion rate are "meritless." U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh wrote in her 57-page order that a Trump administration "replan" in August abruptly shortened the timelines for data collection during the COVID-19 pandemic and injured the civil rights groups, indigenous tribes and municipalities that had filed suit by making them likely to lose federal funds that turn...

