Apple Won't Have To Turn Over Global Docs In Fight With Epic

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- Epic Games has failed to convince a California federal judge that Apple should have to cough up documents about its business activities abroad as part of the video game maker's antitrust fight with the tech behemoth over App Store fees. U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson denied the request on Thursday, saying Epic hadn't said enough about how the foreign business documents related to its claims that Apple has monopolized the App Store system, forcing makers to payout 30% commissions on in-app payments. In fact, Epic — which produces the popular video game Fortnite — didn't say anything on the subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS