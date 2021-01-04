Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Donziger Can't Ditch House Arrest Ahead Of Contempt Trial

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger has been denied release from home confinement before his trial this month on contempt charges, with a judge insisting he's a flight risk.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska on Dec. 31 denied Donziger's latest motion for release from home confinement, where he's been since August 2019 on the misdemeanor charges related to disobeying court orders to turn over his devices and accounts in Chevron's litigation against him over a $9.5 billion judgment regarding environmental destruction in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

"Nothing of significance has changed," the judge said, recounting her denial of such motions before. Donziger's legal team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!