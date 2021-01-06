Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOI, Tribes Look To Dodge MGM Resorts' $300M Casino Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior and the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes have asked a D.C. federal court to toss an MGM Resorts lawsuit claiming the DOI's approval of changed tribal gaming agreements with Connecticut gave the tribes an unfair edge in casino competition.

The government argued Tuesday that MGM Resorts Global Development LLC and affiliate Blue Tarp Redevelopment LLC's complaint opposing a planned $300 million commercial casino to be run by the tribes fails because the DOI's approval of the state's amended agreements was proper under the Administrative Procedure Act and the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

"Interior's approvals were...

