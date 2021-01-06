Amazon, T-Mobile Cut Deal To Resolve Job Ad Bias Suit

Law360 (January 6, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- Amazon.com and T-Mobile have reached a settlement to end an age bias lawsuit leveled by job seekers who say Facebook ads for open positions targeted younger workers at the expense of older ones. The applicants, who sued alongside media labor union Communications Workers of America, told a federal court in California on Wednesday that they were dropping the three-year-old proposed class action, and a lawyer representing the group confirmed the two sides had inked a deal. Peter Romer-Friedman of Gupta Wessler PLLC said in an email that "the case has been settled," but declined to offer additional details. Representatives for Amazon...

