Epic Says Don't Let Class Issues Delay Case Against Apple

Law360 (January 7, 2021, 9:55 PM EST) -- Epic Games told a California federal court on Wednesday that issues Apple has raised in a proposed class action targeting its App Store practices as anti-competitive should not delay the May trial scheduled for Epic's claims against the Silicon Valley giant. The company behind the popular video game Fortnite is accusing Apple of monopolizing the market for the distribution of apps on its iPhone operating system in a case the court has related to proposed class actions from developers and consumers. Epic responded Wednesday to a statement from Apple suggesting that a bench trial on its individual claims currently slated for...

