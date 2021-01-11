Ten IPOs Could Raise Nearly $5B As 2021 Gets Rolling

Law360 (January 11, 2021, 7:53 PM EST) -- At least 10 companies under the guidance of 14 law firms are readying initial public offerings that could raise nearly $5 billion combined this week, marking the new year's first burst of IPOs by operating companies after a banner 2020. The coming week's lineup, topped by an estimated $1.6 billion IPO by mobile game developer Playtika and another potential $1 billion offering by fintech startup Affirm, features companies across a range of industries. Plus, at least two blank-check companies, which raise money in IPOs to acquire unspecified businesses, are scheduled to price offerings. The 10 IPO candidates could raise $4.9 billion...

