Ex-Bryan Cave Litigator Joins Riley Safer In NY

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP poached a lending industry litigator from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP to join its commercial litigation team in New York, the firm announced Monday. Nafiz Cekirge joined the Chicago-based firm as a partner starting this week. Cekirge will work out of Riley Safer's New York office, but he is also licensed in California and told Law360 that he expects to represent clients there as well. Cekirge practiced at Bryan Cave for 13 years, representing Bank of America and other financial institutions in consumer litigation and mass torts. The 44-year-old litigator said he was attracted to Riley...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS