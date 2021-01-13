What To Know About RPX's Deal With Intellectual Ventures

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 10:01 PM EST) -- A declining Intellectual Ventures has licensed a portfolio of 18,000 patents gained at the height of its success to members of RPX Corp., and a second round of licensing for more members is in the works, RPX's CEO confirmed Wednesday. The massive deal is a "coup" for RPX — as Baker Botts LLP partner Kurt Pankratz put it — and will help the defensive patent organization grow, while giving nonpracticing entity Intellectual Ventures a chance to keep investors happy after several unsuccessful years. Here, Law360 breaks down the licensing deal and how it may impact future litigation and the patent market....

