Top 5 ERISA Stock-Drop Case Developments From 2020

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:59 PM EST) -- In 2020, there were several important developments in the area of stock-drop litigation brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. This article summarizes five key developments from 2020 and how they might affect this type of ERISA litigation in 2021. 1. High Court declined to resolve a circuit split regarding the proper pleading standard under Fifth Third Bancorp v. Dudenhoeffer. The biggest development of 2020 was actually what did not happen. In early 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court was poised to resolve a split of authority regarding the pleading standard for stock-drop claims brought under ERISA. The pleading standard going...

