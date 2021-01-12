22 AGs Back Planned Parenthood In 5th Circ. Abortion Suit

Law360 (January 12, 2021, 7:04 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from Massachusetts and 21 other jurisdictions on Tuesday backed a challenge by Whole Woman's Health and multiple Planned Parenthood affiliates to a 2017 Texas statute slated for rehearing before the Fifth Circuit, saying the law "unduly burdens" women seeking an abortion in the second trimester. The attorneys general said in an amicus brief that the Texas law "violates three bedrock principles that the Supreme Court has repeatedly reaffirmed and that are consistent with both the plurality opinion and the concurrence in June Medical." The opinion and concurrence in the high court's June Medical decision in June elicited competing views...

