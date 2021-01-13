NYT, WSJ Win Access To Report Of IHS Doctor's Sex Abuse

Law360 (January 13, 2021, 6:58 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge ordered the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to release a report to The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times detailing the sexual abuse committed by a former Indian Health Service pediatrician against Native American children. U.S. District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein ruled on Wednesday that the report commissioned from a private consultant was not protected from two Freedom of Information Act suits leveled by the newspapers and a reporter under an exemption that makes reports on the "quality of medical care" confidential. "The entire report is entirely and exclusively about criminal conduct unrelated...

