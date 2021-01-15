Lessons From Economic Testimony In 2020 Merger Litigation

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:45 PM EST) -- A perennial topic among antitrust litigators is the extent to which trial courts are persuaded by economic evidence, particularly the testimony of expert economists, in government merger enforcement actions. Recent cases are a mixed bag, but each offers useful lessons for practitioners. In February 2020's New York v. Deutsche Telekom AG, a group of 14 states failed to enjoin the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint Corp., the third and fourth largest mobile wireless carriers in the United States. At a bench trial in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the states established a prima facie case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS