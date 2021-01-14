Consumers Slam Cruise Co.'s Bid To Shake TCPA Suit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 9:23 PM EST) -- A certified class of consumers has asked a California federal court not to dismiss its Telephone Consumer Protection Act case against a cruise company, arguing that a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a portion of the act does not make the TCPA unconstitutional. Lead plaintiffs John McCurley and Dan Deforest told the court Wednesday that Royal Seas Cruises Inc. got it wrong in its Nov. 20 motion to dismiss when asserting that the high court's July decision — which struck down an exception to prohibited calls for the collection of federally backed debts — means that the entire act was...

