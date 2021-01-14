Calif. High Court Says Dynamex ABC Test Is Retroactive

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:51 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court's 2018 Dynamex ruling that made it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors applies retroactively, the justices held Thursday, signaling that courts should apply the tougher standard to weigh suits that were pending when it was handed down. The court answered a question posed by the Ninth Circuit, which is weighing a case filed by janitorial workers who say they should be treated as employees of Jan-Pro Franchising International who are entitled to business expense reimbursement under California's wage orders. The general rule in California is that a Supreme Court ruling applies retroactively unless it...

