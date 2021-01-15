NY, FTC Lead Charge To Expand Biometric Privacy Shields

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- New York lawmakers and the Federal Trade Commission are the latest to step up pressure on companies to be upfront with consumers about the use of their biometric data, signaling that more laws and regulatory scrutiny are expected for the increasingly popular technology, attorneys say. As more companies look to leverage biometric data, such as face scans and fingerprints, for commercial, security and employment purposes, efforts to regulate how this sensitive information is collected, used and retained have been steadily mounting. In the first two weeks of 2021 alone, lawmakers launched a bill to make New York the fourth state to enact...

