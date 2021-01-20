9 AGs Sue DOL Over Rule Increasing Nontipped Work Hours

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- A new rule adopted by ex-President Donald Trump's Labor Department would unfairly force tipped employees to provide more work for less pay, according to a suit filed by nine Democratic attorneys general. The Department of Labor added the new rule to the Fair Labor Standards Act in the final days of the Trump administration. The rule removes limits on how many hours of nontipped work an employee, such as a food server, can perform while earning the lower minimum wage of $2.13 per hour. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the lead plaintiff in the suit, which was filed Tuesday in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS