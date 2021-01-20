Biden's Day One Agenda Tackles Travel Ban, Border Wall

Alyssa Aquino By

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:59 AM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign a number of executive orders and directives within hours of taking office on Wednesday, including lifting travel restrictions against individuals from predominantly Muslim countries and halting construction of the U.S-Mexico border wall.The policies, which were detailed alongside other "Day One" policies tackling racial justice, environmental and public health issues, would roll back the "gravest damages" of the outgoing Trump administration and provide immediate relief for families struggling amid several "converging crises," Biden's office said in a statement released in the final hours of U.S. President Donald Trump's presidency.The office also released details on the immigration bill Biden will send to Congress, which includes proposals for a pathway for citizenship for undocumented immigrants, curbs on the presidential authority Trump invoked to set the travel ban and an increase in the number of family-based green cards."He will sign a combination of executive orders, memoranda, directives, and letters to take initial steps to address these crises, including by changing the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing economic relief, tackling climate change, and advancing racial equity," Biden's office said.Here are six executive actions the new president is expected to take after his swearing in.One of Biden's first executive orders is expected to repeal Trump's travel restrictions against individuals from certain Muslim-majority countries. A statement from his transition team said the restrictions are "rooted in religious animus and xenophobia."The order will further instruct the U.S. Department of State to restart visa processing for targeted countries and "swiftly develop" a proposal to remedy the harms caused by the bans, Biden's team said. It also includes information-sharing measures and calls for a review of Trump's "extreme vetting" practices.Throughout the campaign trail, Biden vowed to lift the travel ban, which he and other critics deemed the "Muslim ban." Trump issued the first ban a week after he entered the White House. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the first and second versions of the ban, before ultimately clearing Trump's third attempt, which set visa restrictions on foreign citizens from eight countries — Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen and Somalia — but carved out a waiver process.Through a presidential proclamation, Biden will declare an immediate end to the national emergency Trump declared to divert already-appropriated defense funding to border wall construction activities.The proclamation will also place an immediate freeze on the border wall while Biden's administration reviews the "legality of the funding and contracting methods used" and determines how to redirect the diverted funds, according to the new president's transition team.Trump's border wall was a key part of his campaign platform. Though Trump claimed the wall would bolster national security, he failed to convince Democrat lawmakers who spurned his request for billions in border wall construction.Following Congress' reproach, Trump declared a national emergency permitting him to send over $8 billion of defense funding to the southern border. That declaration has since been challenged in court, with the Supreme Court agreeing to review the case. The justices have refused to halt construction while they hear the suit.Biden will sign a presidential memorandum directing the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security to take "all appropriate actions under the law" to preserve Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which provides deportation relief and work authorization to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. at a young age."The president-elect is committed to preserving and fortifying DACA," Biden's transition team said.Biden is also sending a bill to Congress that calls on lawmakers to allow the undocumented migrants, colloquially known as Dreamers, to be eligible for green cards immediately.As of June 2020, more than 645,000 people are DACA recipients, according to data available from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Trump rescinded DACA in September 2017, a decision that the Supreme Court deemed unlawfully arbitrary and capricious in a 2020 ruling.However, Biden's memorandum will come as DACA continues to face a legal challenge from a coalition of states, led by Texas, which contend that then-President Barack Obama overstepped when he implemented the program in 2012.Also expected Wednesday is an executive order revoking Trump's directive to exclude undocumented immigrants from the 2020 census, which is used to allocate federal resources and draw congressional districts.Biden is also expected to rescind Trump's January 2017 executive order broadening the categories of undocumented immigration prioritized for removal."This revocation will allow the Department of Homeland Security and other agencies to set civil immigration enforcement policies that best protect the American people and are in line with our values and priorities," Biden's office said.Biden is expected to extend deportation protections and work permits for Liberians in the U.S. until June 30, 2022.His office said that the policy will come down in a presidential memorandum that will direct the head of Homeland Security to ensure the timely processing of Liberians' residency applications.--Additional reporting by Jennifer Doherty. 