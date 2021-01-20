NY Law Firm Cancels DirecTV Subscriber's NJ RICO Claim

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:40 PM EST) -- A New York law firm on Wednesday escaped a beauty salon owner's New Jersey Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim over an alleged plot to extort money from her over purportedly unauthorized DirecTV services, with a New Jersey federal judge saying the woman didn't pay anything to the firm. In granting summary judgment motions from Lonstein Law Office PC and related defendants, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp found that plaintiff Angela Joaquin's claim fell short because she "has not been injured under the NJRICO statute," noting that she neither made any payments to the defendants nor incurred any legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS