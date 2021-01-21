Cruise Co. Says TCPA Invalid Prior To High Court Ruling

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Royal Seas Cruises Inc. has once again pushed for dismissal of a class action over its alleged violations of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, telling a California federal judge that a U.S. Supreme Court decision last year rendered the act unconstitutional when the violations are alleged to have occurred and the statute cannot be applied retroactively. In a reply brief Wednesday, the cruise company said its alleged violations took place between 2015 and 2020 — while the statue contained an unconstitutional provision that exempted robocalls related to federally backed debts from the TCPA's restrictions on autodialed calls. Royal Seas argues that the...

